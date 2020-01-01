The ADrive Cloud

Securely Centralize, Manage & Back Up Files

Edit & Share Files Online

Anytime, Anywhere Access

+ Compare All Plans & Features

ADrive Updates

Use odrive to access your ADrive account along with your other cloud services.

ADrive Desktop 2.2 is HERE. Now with Drive Mapping, Backup and Sync

ADrive and Inky announce technology partnership. Learn More

New Plan Pricing

ADrive now offers the lowest priced cloud storage plans in the industry! Now with a FREE 60-day trial (no credit card required)

New plans starting at $2.50/mo or $25/yr

Sign up today!